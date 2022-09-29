Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Profire Energy Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of PFIE opened at $0.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $42.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 0.83. Profire Energy has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $1.59.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 2.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Profire Energy will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Profire Energy

Profire Energy Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,062,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 469,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 11,461 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 957,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,999,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 20,491 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 44.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

