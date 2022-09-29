Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Profire Energy Stock Up 3.9 %
Shares of PFIE opened at $0.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $42.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 0.83. Profire Energy has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $1.59.
Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 2.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Profire Energy will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.
