Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Earnings Results

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Progress Software had a return on equity of 38.87% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $153.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Progress Software Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PRGS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.76 and a 200-day moving average of $46.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $53.99.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Progress Software

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $62,875.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,897.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $219,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $62,875.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,897.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,254 shares of company stock valued at $762,776 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progress Software

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Progress Software by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.