Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $127.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $133.00. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.79.

Prologis stock opened at $103.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.16. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $100.84 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank bought a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 245.1% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 43.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

