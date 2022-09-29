ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Stock Price Up 1.9%

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.01 and last traded at $16.98. Approximately 90,056 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 37,320,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.66.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Up 2.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Short S&P500

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SH. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 343.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

