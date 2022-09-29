ProShares Smart Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:TINT) Trading Down 0.5%

ProShares Smart Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:TINT – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.63 and last traded at $25.63. Approximately 384 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.77.

ProShares Smart Materials ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.16.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Smart Materials ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Smart Materials ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Smart Materials ETF by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Smart Materials ETF by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,339 shares during the period.

