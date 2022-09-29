ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,740,000 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the August 31st total of 16,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,735,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 147.0% in the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 19,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 725.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,431,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,340 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 69.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 112.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 30,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 15,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% in the first quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 4,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.39. 266,967,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,023,469. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.49. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $91.68.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

