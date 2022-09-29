ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Shares Up 3.7%

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.91 and last traded at $52.65. 195,386 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 12,216,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.77.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Trading Up 5.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.06 and a 200 day moving average of $44.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort S&P500

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 2.9% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the second quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 128.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

