PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Sees Large Volume Increase

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,401 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 1,284 shares.The stock last traded at $26.51 and had previously closed at $26.50.

Several research analysts have commented on PRTC shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of PureTech Health from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PureTech Health from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.03.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PureTech Health stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in PureTech Health plc ( NASDAQ:PRTC Get Rating ) by 2,100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 660,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630,000 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 2.32% of PureTech Health worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

