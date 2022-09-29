PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.39 billion. PVH also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.00-$8.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on PVH shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on PVH to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on PVH from $132.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PVH from $83.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PVH from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.53.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of PVH traded down $2.58 on Thursday, reaching $45.63. 1,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,329,771. PVH has a 12 month low of $45.67 and a 12 month high of $125.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.22.

PVH Dividend Announcement

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PVH will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.15%.

Institutional Trading of PVH

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 69.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in PVH by 38.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in PVH by 44.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in PVH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.