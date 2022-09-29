PwrCor, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWCO) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2022

PwrCor, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWCOGet Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PwrCor Trading Down 34.7 %

PWCO stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075. PwrCor has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.09.

PwrCor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PwrCor, Inc provides energy infrastructure and alternative energy solutions in the United States. The company manages infrastructure projects for commercial and institutional customers. Its projects include a combination of energy infrastructure components, including electrical power generation, steam production, or chilled water production projects, as well as the infrastructure to distribute these services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PwrCor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PwrCor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.