PwrCor, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWCO) Short Interest Update

PwrCor, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWCO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PwrCor Trading Down 34.7 %

PWCO stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075. PwrCor has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.09.

PwrCor Company Profile

PwrCor, Inc provides energy infrastructure and alternative energy solutions in the United States. The company manages infrastructure projects for commercial and institutional customers. Its projects include a combination of energy infrastructure components, including electrical power generation, steam production, or chilled water production projects, as well as the infrastructure to distribute these services.

