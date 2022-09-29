QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Hall Private Wealth Advisors

Hall Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.1% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in QUALCOMM by 117.1% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 58.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at QUALCOMM
In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
QUALCOMM Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of QCOM stock traded down $3.12 on Thursday, hitting $115.81. The stock had a trading volume of 353,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,193,701. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $117.78 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $130.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.46.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.
About QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
