Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.10

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.10 and last traded at $18.10, with a volume of 8 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Quanex Building Products Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $602.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $324.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.10 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 19.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanex Building Products

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.