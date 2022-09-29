Quantstamp (QSP) Price Hits $0.0155

Quantstamp (QSP) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. During the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quantstamp coin can currently be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $15.17 million and approximately $153,023.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010983 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10672689 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Quantstamp Coin Profile

Quantstamp was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants.Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.