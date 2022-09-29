QuarkChain (QKC) Price Hits $0.0106 on Major Exchanges

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $71.30 million and $19.88 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QuarkChain was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 6,737,850,581 coins. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QuarkChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

