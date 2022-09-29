Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.90

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.98, with a volume of 42431 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QST. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Questor Technology from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Questor Technology from C$1.40 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.15 million and a P/E ratio of -6.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.20.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

