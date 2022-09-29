Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.52

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.52 and last traded at $21.32, with a volume of 97565 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on RANJY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Randstad from €50.00 ($51.02) to €49.00 ($50.00) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Randstad from €49.00 ($50.00) to €48.00 ($48.98) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Randstad Stock Down 8.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.08.

Randstad Increases Dividend

Randstad ( OTCMKTS:RANJY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Randstad will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.2782 dividend. This is an increase from Randstad’s previous dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 9.86%. Randstad’s payout ratio is 37.60%.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

