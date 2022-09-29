Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.60-$4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $67.75 billion-$68.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.74 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on RTX. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.10.

Shares of RTX opened at $83.30 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.14. The firm has a market cap of $122.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $261,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 11.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 14.9% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

