Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE – Get Rating) traded down 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.90 and last traded at $35.97. 10,791,549 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 6,772,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.45.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLRE. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2,069.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

