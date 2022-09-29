Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NIKE (NKE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for NIKE (NYSE: NKE):

9/28/2022 – NIKE was given a new $130.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/28/2022 – NIKE was given a new $125.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

9/26/2022 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $130.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2022 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $155.00 to $130.00.

9/22/2022 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $129.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/22/2022 – NIKE is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

9/21/2022 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $116.00 to $113.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/21/2022 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $123.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/20/2022 – NIKE was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $125.00.

9/19/2022 – NIKE was given a new $156.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/12/2022 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $127.00 to $124.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/9/2022 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $130.00 to $121.00.

8/19/2022 – NIKE was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a “neutral” rating.

8/10/2022 – NIKE was given a new $130.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/9/2022 – NIKE was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $118.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2022 – NIKE was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $118.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2022 – NIKE is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

NIKE Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $3.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,670,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,912,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.90 and its 200 day moving average is $115.06. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.00 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $149.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,894,686,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the second quarter worth approximately $212,851,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after buying an additional 1,486,421 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after buying an additional 1,409,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,475,513,000 after buying an additional 1,274,615 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

