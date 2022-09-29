Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Short Interest Down 13.6% in September

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 408,500 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the August 31st total of 472,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,085.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €42.00 ($42.86) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Stock Performance

Shares of RCDTF stock opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.13. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $44.48.

About Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

