Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading Down 9.9%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 9.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. 16,279 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,562,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on RXRX. KeyCorp began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.23. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of -0.77.

Insider Activity at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 1,294.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shafique Virani sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $133,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,807.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 37,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $335,881.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,904 shares in the company, valued at $4,786,581.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shafique Virani sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $133,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,807.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,939 shares of company stock worth $1,398,851 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

Further Reading

