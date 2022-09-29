Red Metal Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RMESF) Short Interest Down 16.0% in September

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RMESF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Red Metal Resources Trading Down 42.9 %

Red Metal Resources stock opened at $0.06 on Thursday. Red Metal Resources has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12.

About Red Metal Resources

Red Metal Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Chile. The company explores for copper, gold, cobalt, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Farellón project that consists of 8 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1,234 hectares located in the Carrizal Alto mining district, Chile.

