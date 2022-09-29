Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $52.04

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.04 and last traded at $52.39, with a volume of 7162 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Compass Point cut their price target on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.55.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Regency Centers

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.34%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 164,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regency Centers

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.