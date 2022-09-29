Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Short Interest Down 21.4% in September

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,100 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the August 31st total of 203,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTOKY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 550 ($6.65) to GBX 600 ($7.25) in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.25) to GBX 650 ($7.85) in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $625.00.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Rentokil Initial Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RTOKY traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,324. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $43.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.57.

Rentokil Initial Cuts Dividend

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%.

(Get Rating)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.