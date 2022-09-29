Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 116.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Republic Services by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RSG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.17.

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,873. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $149.17. The stock has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.20%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

