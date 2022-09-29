Research Analysts’ Downgrades for September 29th (ALV, AMAT, AME, ATRC, AU, B, BATRK, FTNT, HUN, JOE)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, September 29th:
Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Barnes Group (NYSE:B) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
