Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for BRP (DOO)

BRP (TSE: DOO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/19/2022 – BRP had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from C$122.00 to C$123.00.

9/15/2022 – BRP had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$114.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/15/2022 – BRP had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$125.00 to C$132.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/15/2022 – BRP had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$135.00 to C$138.00.

9/15/2022 – BRP had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$126.00 to C$127.00.

BRP Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of BRP stock traded down C$1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$86.95. 149,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,912. The company has a market cap of C$6.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$94.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$93.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28,052.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.08. BRP Inc. has a 52 week low of C$73.74 and a 52 week high of C$123.37.

BRP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.87%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.