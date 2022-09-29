Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target Raised to GBX 5,580

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,350 ($64.64) to GBX 5,580 ($67.42) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,800 ($70.08) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($72.50) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,700 ($68.87) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,600 ($67.67) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,346.92 ($64.61).

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 4,752 ($57.42) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £77.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 511.49. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,354 ($52.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,343 ($76.64). The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,828.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,270.68.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Rio Tinto Group

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of GBX 221.63 ($2.68) per share. This represents a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.72%.

In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,857 ($58.69) per share, for a total transaction of £485,700 ($586,877.72).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

