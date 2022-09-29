River Road Asset Management LLC Acquires 129,569 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,574,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,569 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $26,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 99,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 124,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,916,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 30.2% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 45,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 21.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 997,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,330,000 after purchasing an additional 174,431 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 2.2 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.47. 166,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,569,180. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.24. The firm has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 103.74%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

