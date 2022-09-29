River Road Asset Management LLC Buys 162,961 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 965,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,961 shares during the period. Atkore makes up approximately 1.1% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $80,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATKR. State Street Corp grew its position in Atkore by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,542,000 after acquiring an additional 20,685 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Atkore by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 905,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Atkore by 1.9% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 852,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,518,000 after acquiring an additional 15,971 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Atkore by 17.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 713,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,272,000 after acquiring an additional 108,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Atkore by 5.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 706,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,596,000 after acquiring an additional 35,688 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atkore alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Atkore Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ATKR traded down $1.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.13. 1,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,289. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.63 and its 200-day moving average is $94.19. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $123.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter. Atkore had a return on equity of 90.18% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Atkore Profile

(Get Rating)

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.