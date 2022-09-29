River Road Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,852,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,995,000. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.91% of MDU Resources Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 108,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 13,066 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 27.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 4,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 178.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $516,000. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDU shares. Citigroup upped their target price on MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

NYSE MDU traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $27.32. The company had a trading volume of 15,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.69 and its 200 day moving average is $27.69. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.04%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

