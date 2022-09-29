River Road Asset Management LLC Has $42.64 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 253.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,124,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 806,380 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $42,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

WBA traded down $1.29 on Thursday, reaching $31.91. The company had a trading volume of 65,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,049,989. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day moving average is $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 30.97%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

