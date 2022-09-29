River Road Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,842,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,155 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $35,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FSK shares. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

FS KKR Capital stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.08. 19,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,534. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.41 and a 12-month high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.79 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 9.93%. Equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.09%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.