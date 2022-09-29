River Road Asset Management LLC Purchases 936,839 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,451,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 936,839 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of U.S. Bancorp worth $66,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $768,650,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8,676.4% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,904,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,899,000 after acquiring an additional 12,757,920 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 237.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,112,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596,021 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,856,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,942,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,234,185. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

