River Road Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,771,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 211,431 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.29% of Genworth Financial worth $59,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNW. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 103,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 138,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 73,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 15,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Genworth Financial Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Genworth Financial stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $3.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,629. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.92. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 10.65%.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 100,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,839,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,318,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Genworth Financial

(Get Rating)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.