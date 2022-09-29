River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 4,486,492 Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,497,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,486,492 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alight were worth $57,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Alight by 9.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,519,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,586 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Alight by 18.2% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,279,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,387,000 after purchasing an additional 350,454 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Alight by 23.1% in the first quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 75,165 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alight during the first quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in shares of Alight by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 40,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ALIT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.31. The stock had a trading volume of 7,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,927. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average is $8.13. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.59. Alight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter. Alight had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 0.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Alight, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

