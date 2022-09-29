River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 649,274 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 649,274 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $30,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Progressive by 4.7% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 226.5% in the second quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 11,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.3% in the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 75,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 85.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 57,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after buying an additional 26,480 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Progressive Trading Down 1.1 %

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.77. 34,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,967. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.46. The company has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.42. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $129.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.87 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 11.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

