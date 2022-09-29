RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 80,878 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,377,897 shares.The stock last traded at $9.95 and had previously closed at $10.69.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RLJ. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently -3.57%.

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Patricia L. Gibson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $52,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,778.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 978.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

