Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) PT Lowered to $62.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by UBS Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 333.57% from the company’s previous close.

RCKT has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.83.

NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.65.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

