Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Short Interest Update

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,270,000 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the August 31st total of 10,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Roku Price Performance

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $60.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.75 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.53. Roku has a 52-week low of $57.75 and a 52-week high of $350.60.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.64 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. Roku’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roku will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROKU. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $205.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Roku from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $200.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.54.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Roku by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Roku by 8.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Roku during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 347.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

