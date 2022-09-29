Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Short Interest Update

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,270,000 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the August 31st total of 10,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Roku Price Performance
NASDAQ ROKU opened at $60.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.75 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.53. Roku has a 52-week low of $57.75 and a 52-week high of $350.60.
Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.64 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. Roku’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roku will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Roku by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Roku by 8.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Roku during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 347.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Roku
Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.
