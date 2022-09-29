Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the August 31st total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 19.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Root Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROOT traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.99. The company had a trading volume of 237,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,027. Root has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $116.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.85. The company has a market capitalization of $113.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($6.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($8.81) by $2.34. Root had a negative net margin of 115.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.67%. The business had revenue of $80.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.97 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Root will post -23.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Root

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROOT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Root by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROOT. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Root to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Root from $6.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Root from $54.00 to $25.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Root to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Root from $37.26 to $20.93 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Root has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

About Root

(Get Rating)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

Further Reading

