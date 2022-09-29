Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the August 31st total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 19.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:ROOT traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.99. The company had a trading volume of 237,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,027. Root has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $116.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.85. The company has a market capitalization of $113.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($6.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($8.81) by $2.34. Root had a negative net margin of 115.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.67%. The company had revenue of $80.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.97 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Root will post -23.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROOT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Root from $36.00 to $22.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Root from $37.26 to $20.93 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Root from $54.00 to $25.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Root to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Root from $6.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROOT. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Root by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 216,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 64,101 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Root during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Root during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Root by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,719,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after buying an additional 498,681 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Root during the fourth quarter valued at about $652,000.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

