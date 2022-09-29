Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.08

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.08 and last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 32633 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROYMY. Barclays cut their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 400 ($4.83) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 710 ($8.58) to GBX 410 ($4.95) in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group downgraded Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 575 ($6.95) to GBX 480 ($5.80) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Royal Mail from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $371.67.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Royal Mail Stock Down 0.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average is $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Royal Mail Increases Dividend

Royal Mail Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.2698 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 13.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th.

(Get Rating)

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.