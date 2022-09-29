Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the August 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Rubicon Organics Price Performance

Shares of ROMJF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.53. 450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,876. Rubicon Organics has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.72.

Rubicon Organics Company Profile

