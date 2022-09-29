Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the August 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Rubicon Organics Price Performance
Shares of ROMJF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.53. 450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,876. Rubicon Organics has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.72.
Rubicon Organics Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rubicon Organics (ROMJF)
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Organics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Organics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.