Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Short Interest Down 17.3% in September

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the August 31st total of 24,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.
Insider Activity at Runway Growth Finance
In related news, Director John F. Engel bought 8,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,016.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,016.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 11,178 shares of company stock worth $136,497 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Runway Growth Finance
Runway Growth Finance Stock Performance
RWAY traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.13. 434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,797. The firm has a market cap of $453.66 million and a P/E ratio of 13.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average is $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Runway Growth Finance has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $14.92.
Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 million. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Runway Growth Finance Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.86%. This is a positive change from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.29%.
About Runway Growth Finance
Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.
Further Reading
