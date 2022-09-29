RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.60

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €39.60 ($40.41) and traded as high as €40.07 ($40.89). RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €38.80 ($39.59), with a volume of 1,522,200 shares changing hands.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of €40.69 and a 200-day moving average of €39.61.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

