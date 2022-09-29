Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Short Interest Up 531.8% in September

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 531.8% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Ryohin Keikaku Trading Down 2.0 %

RYKKY stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $8.34. 35,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,875. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85. Ryohin Keikaku has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $22.37.

About Ryohin Keikaku

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells apparel, household goods, furniture, and food items. It offers apparel products comprising shirts, denim jeans, socks, handkerchiefs, bags, and sneakers; household products, including towels, mattress, toilet papers, toning water, and cleaning systems; furniture products comprising beds, desks, chairs, and storage and children's furniture; and food products, including baumkuchen banana, chocolate coated strawberry, butter chicken curry, and cricket crackers, as well as houses The company also engages in the design, manufacturing, and sale of home furnishings, such as furniture, accessories, antiques, curtains, and rugs; design, consultation, and production of residential and commercial spaces; interior design, furniture sales, and hotel businesses activities; and provision of healthcare services.

