Sable Resources (CVE:SAE) Shares Up 13.3%

Sable Resources Ltd. (CVE:SAE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 13.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 253,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 358,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Sable Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.91 million and a P/E ratio of -1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 29.87, a current ratio of 30.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

About Sable Resources

(Get Rating)

Sable Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and other deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Don Julio project covering an area of 63,314 hectares; the El Fierro project covering an area of 58,510 hectares; the El Fierrazo project, the Los Pumas project, and the Laspina project located in San Juan Province, Argentina; and the Vinata project and the El Escarpe project located in Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sable Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sable Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.