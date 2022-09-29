Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the August 31st total of 4,790,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cheuvreux cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sanofi from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Sanofi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,715,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,314,000 after purchasing an additional 234,158 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Sanofi by 162.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,244,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,684,509 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sanofi by 14.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,051,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,434 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Sanofi by 62.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,272,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328,799 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,697,000 after acquiring an additional 112,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

SNY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.18. The stock had a trading volume of 57,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,463. The company has a market cap of $96.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.89 and a 200 day moving average of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $58.10.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 16.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

