Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.29

Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.29 and last traded at $19.39, with a volume of 2845 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPNS shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sapiens International from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Sapiens International Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Sapiens International Dividend Announcement

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Sapiens International had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $118.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sapiens International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is 96.84%.

Institutional Trading of Sapiens International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 33,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sapiens International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 21.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 26.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

